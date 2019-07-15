The City of Spokane says the Give Real Change meters are doing their job by providing a secure place to donate to organizations that help the homeless.
The city says the 12 meters scattered through the area have collected about $20,000 total. Officials say that isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but every penny counts when it comes to helping the homeless.
The city says that money goes toward the 24 hour shelter system. The city says it has also sent money to SNAP and other organizations that help people in need.
More information about the Give Real Change program is available here.