SPOKANE, Wash. - As strong winds continue in the Inland Northwest on Wednesday, City of Spokane first responders and Street and Parks crews are responding to reports of damage.
Public safety officials are asking you to stay home if you can and to avoid any unnecessary trips. If you must go out, you should use extreme caution and expect delays in getting to your destination.
Park officials are asking you to stay out of parks until the winds subside and crews can assess damage and clear unsafe debris. Shelter space is available for the homeless.
“The storm hit with the greatest furry just as the morning commute was getting started. Responding to address safety concerns is the City’s top priority today; please use extreme caution,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “We already are seeing significant damage on the South Hill and in Northwest Spokane neighborhoods, and high winds are forecast to last throughout much of the day. We have added staffing to meet public safety needs and to begin clearing the damage.”
People can call 311 to report trees blocking roadways. For trees entangled with powerlines, you're advised to call Avista at 1 (800) 227-9187. The City said to answer "yes" when asked if you want to report an urgent issue. If downed powerlines are an emergency, call 911. Remember: Treat downed and damaged powerlines as active, do not approach them.
