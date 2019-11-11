Update: 4:24 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands has issued a statement following the City of Spokane's decision to allow the non-profit to remain in the South Cannon warming center.
The statement reads as follows:
"We really appreciate the City acknowledging the 'concerns' raised last week do not preclude the contract moving forward. Jewels Helping Hands' team anticipates meeting the three requirements stated by the City within 24 hours. We are committed to working with the City to bring people out of the cold as quickly as possible."
Update: 3:48 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says non-profit Jewels Helping Hands can remain in the South Cannon warming center as long as they complete requirements that were issued to them.
According to the city, those requirements are:
- Complete policies and procedures that will define operations.
- Work with the Homeless Management Information System to develop a way to do data reporting that the city needs.
- Provide proof of the required insurance policies that are in the contract.
The city is still aiming for the center to be open no later than November 22.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands is continuing to defy an order from the City of Spokane to vacate the warming center on South Cannon Street, but they said it's not out of spite.
In a statement to KHQ, Jewels Helping Hands Spokeswoman Tanya Riodran said the reason they haven't vacated is because, "Jewels Helping Hands wants to help direct people who have no place to go to shelters and resources. We hope to work with the city to expedite the improvements needed to operate and hope to open as quickly as possible."
The saga started last week as allegations arose about operator Jason Green's criminal history.
Back in 2015, the Department of Justice announced that Green, who was the former Vice President of Finance for the NW Division of US Foodservice, had been sentenced for an embezzlement scheme.
According to the Department of Justice, Green and a friend conspired to steal nearly $500,000 from their employer. Green was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay nearly $496,845 in restitution.
The City of Spokane had been moving forward when a second allegation of wrongdoing by another Jewel's corporate officer came to their attention. The city put a pause on the contract while they investigate and asked Jewels to leave the building until the investigation was over.
As of Monday, November 11, the investigation was ongoing Jewels said they wouldn't be going anywhere with 80 beds unused with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight.
KHQ reached out to the city as well as Mayor-Elect Nadine Woodward for comments on the situation. Spokeswoman for Woodward Allsion Walther said they have no comment at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.