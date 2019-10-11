SPOKANE, Wash.- Days after a rare autumn snowstorm wreaked havoc on the trees around the Spokane area, the cleanup effort is continuing.
But the total number of reported tree debris in city streets has been updated drastically. Earlier in the week, the City of Spokane said there had been a total of 150 locations where trees or limbs had reportedly fallen into the street.
On Friday, October 11, city officials revised that number to 654 total locations. As of noon on Friday, crews had completed removing debris from nearly 400 of those locations.
Crews from multiple departments have been out in full force since Wednesday working long ours. Tree limbs that were obstructing vehicle traffic have either been moved or removed as of Friday.
The city will mostly suspend street tree debris cleanup for the weekend and finish the needed work next week. A few crews will remain available for emergency needs of the weekend.
Citizens can call 311 and select the option to be connected to the Street Department for emergency needs.
Parks crews are also continuing to address damage and debris in city parks. Citizens are asked to remain vigilant of tree limbs snagged in treetops while visiting parks in the coming weeks.
Citizens are also continuing cleanup work in their yards by bringing tree limbs to the Waste to Energy Facility for free disposal. Through Thursday, 575 citizens brought in 151 tons of tree debris. There was an average of 58 people per hour coming to the facility on Thursday with wait times of up to an hour. Long lines remain at the facility on Friday.
Free disposal of trees and tree limbs will continue to be available through Saturday, October 19. Tree debris can also be placed in green yard waste carts for pickup on customers' normal collection days.
The unseasonably cold weather also impacted those experiencing homelessness in Spokane. The House of Charity will provide 60 additional spaces for those needing overnight shelter until Saturday when the weather is expected to include more seasonable temperatures.
