City of Spokane Scaling Back Homeless Services for Spring

Changes are happening across the City of Spokane. Services provided to combat homelessness during the winter will be scaled back or dissolved.
Starting Monday, there will no longer be free transportation services to shelters or to receive hot meals. Several shelters will be reducing their hours or closing altogether.
The Cannon location is ending its daytime services Monday, but anyone needed shelter can stay overnight until April 14.
Salem Lutheran's shelter will close down its warming center starting April 21.
The Ermina and Westminster shelter locations will close down their warming center at the end of April.
Open Doors is closing their doors at the end of June, and Women's Health is extending their hours to seven days a week through June.
House of Charity's overnight stays for both men and women are still funded, along with their daytime hours, through June.
The City of Spokane said the extra warming center programs were only temporary solutions for the winter, and they are continuing to look for other areas outside the downtown core to place warming shelters. Ultimately, the city wants to transition to helping find everyone using the warming shelter services permanent and safe housing.
During the winter, the City of Spokane said city warming centers provided shelter for 275 people.