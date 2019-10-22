SPOKANE, Wash. - At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Cannon street sits a building that will now be used as a temporary homeless shelter.
The building, which borders Interstate 90, will provide some relief during the winter months as many shelters become full and have to turn people away.
Executive Director and Founder of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia said the location will be operating the low barrier shelter. The same building was used as a shelter last year.
"The location is really good as far as proximity to downtown, but out of our downtown core, so we are really excited about making this work, " Garcia said.
The location, when it first opens, will have the capacity to serve 60 men and women but could eventually have the ability to serve 120 men and women. The shelter will be opened 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
But how much is this costing the City of Spokane? The shelter operating costs for six months will be about $740,000.
The city says $240,000 has already been secured in the city budget, and Spokane City Council approved another $500,000 on Monday night.
Garcia said while it will be operating as a low barrier shelter, there are rules.
"We'll accept anyone in any condition. We do have some of our own policies, I guess, that we implement. If you checked-in, you need to stay in for the night. It will eliminate a lot of the public camping that we saw last year with people lined last year down the street," said Garcia.
Garcia said the shelter will also offer wraparound services and partnering with addiction groups to help those addicted to drugs. The shelter is set to open for operations in two weeks.
The city of Spokane is still negotiating with the Salvation Army to operate a shelter with an additional 80 to 100 beds at another location.
