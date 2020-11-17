SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is seeking feedback from the public in the form of an online survey regarding how the community is experiencing housing.
This survey is a part of the effort for the city to build a comprehensive Housing Action Plan. Mayor Nadine Woodward says, "there are many data points we can use to assess housing needs in Spokane, just as important are the experiences and perspectives of our citizens.”
The city is creating this housing plan to increase housing options that are affordable and accessible for people and families of all incomes. The plan will provide a strategic approach, taking growth into consideration as Spokane's population increases yearly.
When completed, the plan will provide opportunities to bridge future gaps in housing supply and help residents find a home that meets their needs.
According to the press release, the plan will:
- Encourage construction of additional affordable and market rate housing that are accessible to a variety of income levels. This includes options accessible to people and families with low and moderate incomes and cost-burdened households.
- Examine population, workforce and housing trends.
- Assess housing policies, development regulations, and other city programs that influence the development of housing.
- Consider strategies to minimize displacement, particularly in neighborhoods with communities at high risk of displacement
The City received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to complete the plan, which will be presented to City Council in April 2021.
To complete the online survey, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.