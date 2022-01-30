SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is asking for volunteers to help with a point-in-time census to get a more accurate estimate of the homeless population in Spokane. These numbers will be used alongside several other elements in efforts to help move people into permanent housing.
It's not just a simple headcount, however. The City is collecting numerous points of data to better understand how best to help those experiencing homelessness.
"We learn more about who is living in homelessness in Spokane County; why they are homeless, what barriers they are facing, as well as key data points that can impact how new programs are designed," reads the release.
The live count will begin on Feb. 24 with a day collecting data on those in shelters, followed by several days gathering information from the unsheltered population from Feb. 25 through Mar. 1. Originally, the count was scheduled to begin a month earlier, but it was rescheduled due to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.
Around 100 volunteers are needed to help complete the count. If you are interested in helping with this community undertaking, or you need to update your registration, you are encouraged to sign up at the 2022 PIT registration page.