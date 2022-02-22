SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the City of Spokane is eagerly searching for a temporary shelter to help hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, the official Point-in-Time count is getting underway pin down a solid estimate of how many people need somewhere to go.
Spokane hasn't had a count of people who aren't staying in shelters since before the pandemic. That's nearly two years in which we've been in the dark, at a time when that population has undoubtedly risen.
"There was no ability to not have another count for the unsheltered this year. And for a lot of good reasons. I think locally, it's good for planning required—we have to submit to HUD. And I think everyone's kind of wondering: what is it looking like right now?" Daniel Ramos, the lead senior analyst for the Point-in-Time Count, said.
What is it going to look like? That's a question many, including Ramos, want answered as the City continues to fight for more shelter space for our homeless population.
"We have been incrementally going up from years past," he confirmed.
"In 2020, it was 1,559, and that was the last year a full count was conducted," Brian Walker, a Communications Manager for the City of Spokane, explained.
Because of the pandemic, the city couldn't swing a full count last year. Instead, they settled for tallying up people staying in shelters. To that end, the data has obviously been lacking a crucial component.
"It's important, because it's a requirement of the funding that we get to support this community, this, this population of those experiencing homelessness," Ramos said.
Not only does it relay information to the Housing and Urban Development Department, but that also determines how much funding the City receives for essential services like shelters, transitional housing, and rental assistance.
"That funding requires that we do a point-in-time count," Walker stressed.
That's why this year's count is non-negotiable. The good news is, the community agrees.
"We thought it would be just awesome if we could get 100 volunteers. And lo and behold, we ended up with 140!" Walker said. "It showed the heart of the community, to really step out and help us."
"Every day, we're recharging and cycling through where we deploy to get all of the areas that people in the community knows exists, that we know exist," Ramos said of the process.
The count for homeless people in shelters will take place on Feb. 24, with the count of unsheltered homeless running from Feb. 25 until Mar. 1 throughout Spokane County, but the volunteers are only asking about whether someone was unsheltered on the 24th specifically, so as to avoid doubled counts. Other questions asked aim to pinpoint specific issues individuals face, like whether they have a disability or what prevents them from accessing stable housing.
"Collecting current information is critical to our mission of keeping homelessness as brief and rare and non-recurring as possible," stated Walker.
Their results will go directly back to headquarters at The City Gate, and then on to the state.
This Point-in-Time count was originally scheduled for the last week of January, but the Omicron COVID-19 surge delayed it.