SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial.
David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Prosecutors said in 2019 that Rankin's use of force was justified. The family filed suit against the city days later.
"It has been a very emotional day," said Debbie Novak, David's mother.
In total the city will pay at least $4.8 million after settling with Novak's father.
