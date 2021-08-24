SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight Spokane Public Schools and the City of Spokane are holding a public meeting to address the current South Hill Dog Park that is also the site of a new middle school.
It's been three years since dog lovers were told the park would be going away to make room for a middle school on the south hill. However, the groundbreaking of the new Carla Peperzak Middle School is expected to happen in two weeks but there is not concrete solution for dog park goers.
The new school is part of the $495 million capital bond approved by district voters in 2018. At the time, many were reassured there would be a place for their dogs on land near the current park that was formerly a landfill. However, the district learned last month from the city that the land is unsuitable for public use.
Tonight SPS and the city are expected to offer a few solutions. They include Hamblen Park, the Hazel's Creek Drainage and Conversation Facility, Upper Lincoln Park, and the Campion Park area.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Mullan Road Elementary.