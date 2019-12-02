SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite just a skiff of snow, the City of Spokane had their streets team out clearing the snow, although there wasn't much for them to do.
City spokeswoman Marlene Feist said that crews were out deicing early Monday, December 2, and have also pre-treated the roads with deicer. She said they have crews on for 20 hours, 7 days a week, and will call in more crews should that become necessary.
However, it looks like over the next few days, that probably won't be necessary. While there remains a slight chance for snow in the forecast, it's not expected to be much, if it happens at all.
The city does want to remind everyone that by ordinance, "citizens and businesses must keep their sidewalks shoveled." They also want citizens to park on the odd side of the street during the snow season, which runs from November 15 to March 15. The goal is to make it is easier for plow drivers to get done with their work. Downtown on snowy days, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight and 6:00 a.m., so parking bays can be plowed.
If you have questions, or need helping shoveling snow, call 311.
