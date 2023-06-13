SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has reached a tentative agreement with the Spokane Police Guild on a four year contract which represents the officers and sergeants.
The contract includes raises in each of the four years, including 5% this year.
It provides additional compensation for educational achievement. For completing an associates or bachelor's degree improves the educational attainment level and reinforces the department's emphasis on improvement.
The contract gives lateral officers credit for years of service in another department. This will help attract candidates that can get on to patrol faster, having an immediate impact on overtime and staffing, and saving the department significant training costs
Also, it gives the ombudsman the ability to conduct individual interviews with officer consent without resulting in discipline, select a deputy ombudsman, and investigate serious misconduct for up to five years after an incident.
A number of factors played a role in creating this contract, which include competitive landscape, officer morale, and staffing needs.
“We have a community that is very welcoming and supportive of the department and its officers,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “This contract shows the City’s commitment to retain and recruit a strong, professional, and experienced force.”
The contract goes to the full Guild membership for ratification, which will take a week to 10 days.