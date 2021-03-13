SPOKANE, Wa—The City of Spokane is preparing to start discussions with area leaders about a city utility tax.
Spokane County, Spokane Valley, Millwood and Liberty Lake have raised concerns about a utility tax on those who use the Spokane County Regional Water Reclamation facility—including those who live outside Spokane city limits.
The City of Spokane “has not made any demands or specific collections proposals to date and is interested in discussing potential outcomes that might result in mutual regional benefit,” according to a release. Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane City Council president Breean Beggs are contacting local leaders to start a dialogue about the issue.
The release includes the following statement from Woodward and Beggs:
“We have both suggested that the interested parties sit down together and discuss a regional solution that benefits our collective communities. There are many regional challenges we are working on as partners and this conversation is an opportunity to put together our collective interests and wisdom in the interest of a better quality of life that benefits everyone.”