Pavilion Lights
Reed Schmitt - KHQ Local News

The City of Spokane will be remembering and honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in two different ways on Wednesday.

Spokane Mayor David Condon has directed that all flags at city facilities to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in observance of Patriot Day. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation Department says the newly-reopened Pavilion at Riverfront Park will also honor Patriot Day, with a patriotic red-white-and-blue display taking place from 8:30-10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“Today marks the 18-year anniversary of 9/11,” said Condon. “It is our duty as a nation, as a state, and as a community to honor the victims and heroic emergency responders from that tragic day. Together, we will never forget.”

Tags