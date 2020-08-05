SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Restaurant + Retail Expansion Program is establishing a provisional permit program for local restaurants and retailers to increase their footprint.
The Restaurant + Retail Program was created to make sure businesses have the ability to operate successfully during the COVID-19 economic recovery. The program will leverage available private and public space to be used as expanded areas for restaurant and retail activity (while following public health guidelines).
The City's Development Services Center staff is adjusting its process to coordinate with other departments for a combined on-site inspection that could result in the immediate insurance of a provisional permit.
The application would then still be processed, which includes a 10-day public comment period, with a standard permit being issued at the end of the process.
“We know the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 is challenging our local businesses like never before. We are continually looking for ways we can support them and adjusting whenever we can,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
The provisional permit may be subject to conditions that could change based on the review of the application and any public comment that's received. The applicant may be required to make modifications based on the plan review process.
Local retailers interested in learning more can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.