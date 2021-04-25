SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane plans to open all six of its aquatic centers this year, but there is a shortage of lifeguards and swim instructors.
“We are excited to open our pools this year, and to again offer free swimming for all ages, but we must have lifeguards and instructors,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “We know how much our community needs access to free swimming after a difficult year, and we are asking for interested people who meet the qualifications for lifeguarding or swim instruction to please apply for this great summer job.”
To become an instructor or lifeguard, you must be at least 15-years-old and have basic swimming skills.
Lifeguards must also pass a certification course. The price of the course has been reduced from $175 to $75 due to a grant from the Spokane Parks Foundation.
Pay for these positions ranges from $13.69 - $15 an hour.