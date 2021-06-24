With extreme heat expected throughout the weekend, the City of Spokane is opening a temporary cooling center at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park.
The cooling center will be open from 11:00am to 7:00pm starting Saturday and will remain operational for the duration of the heatwave. All Spokane Public Library locations are also available for people to get out of the heat.
“We have been very thoughtful and intentional in our approach to providing relief to all members of our community,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says, “Businesses and malls are open and operating at reduced COVID capacities into next week and are still a great way to escape the heat and support our economy. For those in our community who are unsheltered, we have a multi-pronged approach that includes taking advantage of the existing resources and adding additional space to cool off.”
The Cannon Street shelter also has drop-in space during the day, and recently added an outdoor shade structure. The shelter offers showers, restrooms, laundry, meals, and more. Additionally, the City says that 100 or so low-barrier shelter spaces and about 150-200 total shelter spaces have been available since April.
Here are the Spokane Public Library locations and hours:
East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail
Tuesday 12 to 8 pm
Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
South Hill
Sunday closed
Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm
Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday closed
STA Plaza and Northtown Mall
Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday and Monday closed