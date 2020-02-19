SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is set to resume yard and food waste pickup at the start of next month on Monday, March 2.
The optional Clean Green service runs from March to November, offering residents a 96-gallon cart that can be filled with all kinds of yard waste - leaves, pine needles, grass, pumpkins, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, small amounts of sod, and branches.
Food scraps and food-soiled paper can also be placed in the green carts. Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers. Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.
Yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage and curbside recycling carts. The material is composted at a local facility.
Customers can opt into the yard waste collection service for $17.29 a month in 2020 by calling 311. Customers aren't charged when service is suspended in the winter months.
Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
