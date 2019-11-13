SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says you have a few weeks to get your leaves, pine needles etc. gathered up as curbside collection for yard and food waste carts is set to suspend for the winter later this month.
The city will suspend collection of green yard & food waste carts for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 30. With Thursday, Nov. 28 being Thanksgiving, curbside collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week, with pickups originally scheduled for Friday taking place on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The optional Clean Green service runs from March to November, offering residents a 96-gallon cart that can be filled with all kinds of yard waste - leaves, pine needles, grass, pumpkins, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, small amounts of sod, and branches.
Food scraps and food-soiled paper can also be placed in the green carts. Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers. Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.
Customers can opt into the yard waste collection service for $17.29 a month in 2020 by calling 311. Customers aren't charged when service is suspended in the winter months.
The city says during the winter pickup suspension, recyclers and composters can still bring in their yard and food waste to the Waste to Energy Facility, as clean green materials are accepted year round.
