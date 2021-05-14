SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Friday, about 200 goats will be on the job to help reduce fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sapling density in Spokane.
DATES AND LOCATIONS:
- May 14: Meadowglen Park
- May 18: Minnehaha Park
- May 23-29: South Hill Bluff and Hangman Park
“This is an economically and ecologically friendly way to manage brush density in some of our natural areas,” Parks & Recreation Director Garrett Jones said. “We are grateful to our partners for this collaboration, and are planning another round of grazing this fall.”
THE GOATS:
About 200 goats are provided by Healing Hooves from Cloverdale Ranch, Inc. They're contained to the areas through a portable electric fence and are accompanied by a trained guard dog to protect them from predators.
IF YOU GO:
- The public is welcome to visit and ask questions
- Be cautious of the electric fence
- Don't feed the goats
- Know the guard dog will growl or bark at any dogs who come close