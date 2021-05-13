SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane will be deploying goats to multiple local parks in an effort to prevent the risk of fires in the summer season.
Beginning on Friday, May 14 roughly 200 goats will be released into Meadowglen Park, with other parks being included on future dates.
The goal of releasing the goats into the parks will be to reduce the risk of fires by naturally reducing brush and tree density.
“This is an economically and ecologically friendly way to manage brush density in some of our natural areas,” said Parks & Recreation director, Garrett Jones. “We are grateful to our partners for this collaboration, and are planning another round of grazing this fall.”
The goats
About 200 goats are provided by Healing Hooves from Cloverdale Ranch, Inc. They are contained to the desired areas through a portable electric fence, and are accompanied by a trained guard dog to protect them from predators. Owners Craig and Sue Lani will be with the goats to make sure they stay within the fence, have water, and are moved as they finish treating each area.
If you go
The public is welcome to come out to see the herd and ask questions about the project or the goats. If you go, please be cautious of the electric fence, do not feed the goats, and be aware that the Healing Hooves guard dog will growl or bark at any dogs who come close. The guard dog will be most active at night, so those living close to a park being treated may hear her barking on occasion. She is doing her job of letting predators know to leave the goats alone.