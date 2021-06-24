City of Spokane urges water customers to reduce usage amidst hot temperatures, chlorine shortage

The City of Spokane is urging residents to conserve water due in part to hot temperatures and a nationwide chlorine shortage.
The City says that two major facilities which supply chlorine for large water systems has caused a nationwide shortage. Additionally, record breaking high temperatures expected in the next several days are expected to put an additional strain on the system.
Summer conservation practices will help to not overload the system, the City says. These practices include watering every other day, watering between the hours of 6:00pm and 10:00am, not letting hoses run, and not watering on windy days/turning your sprinklers off when it rains.
Some experts estimate that 50 percent of water evaporates when running sprinklers during the day, the City says.
“We need the community’s help with extending our supply of chlorine to give the supply chain time to catch up,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said, “At this time, the City has an adequate short-term supply, but any further delay and overwatering could impact our system. Adopting the every other day watering schedule can make a significant difference.”
The City's Parks Department has volunteered to serve as an example this summer of how an every other day watering schedule can be accomplished, the city says, while "still creating beautiful spaces."
The City also says that reducing water usage will also show up on your monthly bill. Last year, the City approved changes to water use rates, rewarding customers for lower usage. They encourage customers to limit their use to about 18,700 gallons a month.
A new water calculator has also been created by the City to show customers how the changes would impact them. You can find that new calculator by clicking here.