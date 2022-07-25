SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Tuesday, the City of Spokane is keeping libraries open longer to help people seek relief from the extreme heat expected this week.
The city says the Central, Shadle Park, Liberty Park and Hillyard libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to provide indoor cooling center locations for residents to seek relief from extreme temperatures expected this week. The branch locations have the capacity to serve 1,784 adults and children throughout the City.
If capacity levels are reached, the City will expand to additional locations. During the June 2021 heat event, a cooling center at the Looff Carrousel capacity reached a total of 731 over a period of 10 days, with the peak being 171 on one day.
Spokane Public Library cooling areas include drinking fountains and filling stations, restrooms, access to books, wi-fi connectivity, technology, and interactive play areas.
“We are fortunate to have fantastic public facilities that can stretch to meet the needs of our residents quickly when weather conditions become extreme,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward. “They are all really interactive and located in neighborhoods and accessible free of charge.”
National Weather Service Spokane (NWS Spokane) is issuing an ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ for the Spokane area from Tuesday morning through Friday evening. As of today, afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees during that period. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts.
Spokane Parks & Recreation splash pads and pools are great places to cool down for free. Splash pads are operational from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at 19 parks, and six pools are open Mondays – Saturdays at varied hours. Most parks also have drinking fountains to access water.
This week, Riverfront Park will have water misters on the Numerica Skate Ribbon for those out enjoying their wheels, and a water bottle filling station will be in the park. The public amenities in the park can offer indoor places to cool down while visiting.
Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build-up of heat within their home through late in the week. This high-risk heat can be especially problematic for those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Children and seniors, those experiencing homelessness, people with chronic illnesses, and people who take certain medications, such as blood pressure medications and even antihistamines, are especially at risk for problems with high summer temperatures.