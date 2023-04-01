SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Friday marked the 20th anniversary of Spokane Valley’s incorporation, as the city held an open event filled with food, music and history at Spokane Valley’s CenterPlace Regional Event Center to celebrate.
The history of Spokane Valley dates far beyond the city’s incorporation. The city was a massive apple producer in the first quarter of the 20th century, later becoming an industrial town with a huge aluminum plant in Trentwood. Incorporation talks started as early as the 1950s, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that talks became action.
A first serious attempt at incorporation stalled out in 1987, and another vote to incorporate a town called Chief Joseph failed in 1990 with only 34% of residents voting in favor.
In 1994, another incorporation vote failed, this time by a slim margin with 44% supporting Spokane Valley becoming a city. After several smaller cities tried incorporation votes in the late 90s and early 2000s, and with Liberty Lake incorporating in a landslide in 2002, there was finally enough momentum to have the voters vote 51.3% in favor of incorporation on May 21, 2002.
The incorporation immediately made Spokane Valley the ninth largest city in the state, and, according to the city’s website, it was the second largest incorporation in U.S. history at the time.
“There were multiple incorporation efforts before the final effort passed voters and it was a close vote but we're so proud of the citizens of Spokane Valley,” Spokane Valley Public Information Officer Emily Estes-Cross said.