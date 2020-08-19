City of Spokane Valley honoring 19th Amendment with purple and gold lights

SPOKANE, Wash. - In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, the Spokane Valley City Hall will light up the north and east council chambers Aug. 24-28.
The lights will be purple and gold, the traditional colors that represent women's suffrage.
