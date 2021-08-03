UPDATE AUGUST 3:
For a second day in a row, pool openings are being impacted.
The City of Spokane Valley has canceled all swim team practices, morning swim lessons, water exercise and lap swim for Tuesday.
The City of Spokane Valley will reevaluate the air quality in the afternoon for evening lessons.
Pools are also closed in the City of Spokane for morning activities.
Additionally, the Numerica Skate Ribbon, Numerica SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals and the Sky Ribbon Café are closed Tuesday due to poor air quality.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE AUGUST 2:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Due to continuing poor air quality Spokane Valley pools are closed.
The City of Spokane Valley said all swim team practices, morning swim lessons, water exercise and lap swim are canceled.
The city said they will reevaluate this afternoon for open swim and evening lessons.