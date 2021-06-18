Spokane Valley-The City of Spokane Valley announced a rotating summer schedule for city pools this summer.
This summer, pools will operate on a two-week rotating schedule. Pre-registration is required either online or by phone for all swim programs, which include Swim lessons, Swim team, Open Swim, Lap Swim, Water Exercise and
Free Drowning Prevention Courses.
City pools will operate on a limited capacity this summer due to COVID-19 guidelines and limited staff. The city owns and operates three seasonal outdoor pools and contracts with the Spokane Valley YMCA to operate and maintain the pools.
Reservations will be required for all aquatic programs including open swim, lap swim, and water exercise. Reservations will be available 7 days prior to the start of the session.
Swim lesson registration will begin two weeks prior to the session. Park Road Swim Team and Free Drowning Prevention courses are now available for registration on our website or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department.
Click on each pool's schedule for specific times. Additional open swim sessions have been added! For up-to-date pool schedules and swim lesson availability, please check our website at www.spokanevalley.org/pools.
Park Road Pool (schedule)
906 N. Park Road
509-720-5380
June 19 - June 26 (Open swim)
July 26 - August 7 (Open Swim, swim lessons, lap sim, swim team)
Terrace View Pool with Lazy River (schedule)
13525 E. 24th Ave.
Phone: 509-720-5370
July 12 - 24 (Open swim, swim lessons, water exercise, swim team)
August 23 - September 4 (Open swim and swim lessons)
Valley Mission Pool (schedule)
11123 E. Mission
Phone: 509-720-5360
June 28 - July 10 (Open swim, swim lessons, lap swim)
August 9 - 21 (Open swim, swim lessons, lap swim, swim team)
Open swim remains only $1 per person. No open swim refunds or rain checks will be issued. For more information, contact the Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department at 509-720-5200.