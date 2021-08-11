SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley is purchasing what used to be the White Elephant Sporting Goods store on Sprague Avenue.
The 3-acre property will cost the city over $2 million. The plan is to use the land as long-term space for law enforcement.
“Public Safety is a top priority for our city and I am excited that through our conservative budgeting practices and strong cash position we were able to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen our public safety program. This acquisition not only helps us fulfill our space needs of today but also provides additional possibilities for the future,” Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick said.
With the addition of the new property, Spokane Valley will have nearly 6.5 acres of space for public safety.
While there's no concrete plans for the new property yet, the city plans to start identifying short-term uses soon.
The deal is expected to happen sometime in August or September.