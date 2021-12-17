SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane opened up a questionnaire today to get input on upcoming pedestrian and biking projects along the Division corridor. This marks the beginning of Phase 2 of the Division Connects project, which seeks to make commuting easier for those without access to a vehicle, or for those would like greener options that are more reliable.
Phase 1 of this plan began in early 2020 and ran through Spring 2021 and largely examined preferred modes of bus rapid transit
A key element of Phase 1 was examining alternatives and identifying a preferred concept for bus rapid transit, providing all-day, two-way, high-capacity service at station locations. It also incorporated business access and transit lanes for turning vehicles and bus travel, transit signal priority, and near-level boarding at multiple doors. STA is hoping to deliver a fully realized BRT system to Division by the end of the decade.
You can look over the results of the Phase 1 study here. The Phase 2 questionnaire is open to comments here.