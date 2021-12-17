Division Corridor Questionnaire

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane opened up a questionnaire today to get input on upcoming pedestrian and biking projects along the Division corridor. This  marks the beginning of Phase 2 of the Division Connects project, which seeks to make commuting easier for those without access to a vehicle, or for those would like greener options that are more reliable.

Phase 1 of this plan began in early 2020 and ran through Spring 2021 and largely examined preferred modes of bus rapid transit

A key element of Phase 1 was examining alternatives and identifying a preferred concept for bus rapid transit, providing all-day, two-way, high-capacity service at station locations. It also incorporated business access and transit lanes for turning vehicles and bus travel, transit signal priority, and near-level boarding at multiple doors. STA is hoping to deliver a fully realized BRT system to Division by the end of the decade.

You can look over the results of the Phase 1 study here. The Phase 2 questionnaire is open to comments here.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!