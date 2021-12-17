Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND FOR THE INLAND NORTHWEST... .A winter storm will spread snow into the Cascades Friday night with snow becoming heavy Saturday morning through Saturday night. Travel will be difficult over Stevens Pass with this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease by late Sunday morning. Snow will spread east impacting eastern Washington and northern Idaho including the Spokane to Coeur d'Alene metro areas. Heavy snow will persist in the Idaho Panhandle mountains into early next week. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow on roadways may cause difficult driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&