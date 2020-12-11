SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is warning utility customers about potential scam calls that are threatening to shutoff water due to late bills.
According to a release from the City of Spokane, they do not contact customers about bills through automated calls.
Currently, due to COVID-19, water shutoffs and late fees are suspended.
The city said if you receive a call that you believe is suspicious, end the call.
To confirm if a call is legitimately from the City, please call the City at 311 or 509.755.CITY (2489).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.