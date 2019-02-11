City plows have been working nonstop all weekend... and won't be stopping anytime soon.
"We're working in 24/7 operations and we'll stay in that mode until we work through this big chunk of storms that keep coming in," Marlene Feist, spokesperson with the city of Spokane, said.
The city began a new, full-city plow Monday. City crews will be working on improving road conditions nonstop "until they plow all streets within the City."
"We have close to 60 pieces of equipment out on the roads. We're deicing, sanding, and, of course, plowing. We've got a lot of teams in those residential areas right now. We're redoing those hill routes that we did early on Friday night," Feist said.
Feist also said parking on the odd side of the street is extremely important for effective plowing.
"We're seeing cars parked on both sides, which means our plow isn't really good for those residents," she said.
A winter storm warning is in place for the Inland Northwest, including Spokane. Moderate to heavy snow is expected into early Tuesday.