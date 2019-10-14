SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents across the city are continuing to clear tree branches and other debris from their property following last Wednesday's huge winter storm.
According to the City of Spokane's spokesperson, Marlene Feist, more locations of downed tree limbs in streets were reported to the city over the weekend.
City of Spokane crews have also been marking additional locations while they work on clearing the reported tree branches.
At last check, crews recorded over 888 locations of downed trees and debris throughout the city; crews cleared debris from around 600 locations as of 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
City crews are only removing tree limbs and debris that come from trees lining the streets, not from individual properties.
If you still have storm debris from your yard, you can dispose of the debris at the Waste to Energy plant at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd for free until Saturday, Oct. 19.
The waste to energy plant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday, and you must specify that your yard waste is from the storm in order to dispose of it for free.
According to the City of Spokane, more than 1,875 residents disposed of over 450 lbs. of debris at the waste to energy plant as of Sunday.
If you miss the deadline for free tree debris disposal, you can dispose of the debris in your green city yard waste bin. Any tree branches must have a diameter smaller than three inches and must fit in the bin. Regular yard waste disposal fees still apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.