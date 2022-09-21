SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services, John Hall, has resigned just three months after he was appointed to the role, according to city council president Breann Beggs.
According to Beggs, Hall resigned to take a new position in Virginia and his duties will be assigned to the director of Community, Housing and Human Services temporarily. The city's chief innovation and technology officer, Eric Finch, will take over as the interim director when he returns from vacation.
Hall took over the position from Cupid Alexander in June, after Alexander left the city and accused city administrator Johnnie Perkins of racial discrimination. According to the Spokesman-Review, an investigator hired by the city did not find evidence of that claim.
Hall's resignation came amid a housing crisis in the city, and growing concerns over Camp Hope, a homeless encampment that holds nearly 700 people.