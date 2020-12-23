SPOKANE, Wash. -- With the holidays just around the corner, the city of Spokane wants to make sure you know how to clean up when the season is over. The city offers several options to safely dispose of your trees, as well as any extra ribbons, boxes, and bags. Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, the city's Solid Waste Collection Department is offering free curbside pickups for its customers.
The city reminds residents to remove all decorations from the tree and then leave the tree at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on their regularly scheduled pickup days. No artificial trunks or flocked trees are accepted. All tree trunks must be no bigger than three inches in diameter.
The city will accept trees up to six feet in height, and if they are taller than that, cut them in half. Loose branches can also be bundled next to the tree but must not exceed six feet in length. The trees collected will be chipped and composted.
For more information, call the city at 3-1-1 or (509)755-2489 if calling outside the city.
If citizens want to dispose of their tree without curbside pickup, they can take their trees (under the same guidelines listed above) to these locations for disposal:
- Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Trees taken to these facilities are subject to the minimum charge for clean green disposal; they will be composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 477-6800. The facilities are closed Fridays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The city is also encouraging residents to watch for disposal opportunities that can help a good cause. Scouts, school groups, and other charitable organizations will dispose of trees for a donation.
Meanwhile, most holiday packing material is recyclable and can go into the usual blue recycling bins. Gift wrap, except for metallic foil paper and cellophane, is recyclable, along with cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags, and tissue paper should go in the brown garbage carts.
As a reminder, the City’s garbage pickup and curbside recycling will not be picked up on Fridays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; those Friday collections will occur on Saturdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
For more information, visit spokanecity.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.