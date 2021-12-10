SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday is city budget night and there is one issue on the docket that the city and the police department say could cost people their jobs.
It’s a complex situation but here's what you need to know: Within the police department there are two types of positions, ones that require taking a civil service exam, but also provide union benefits and protections (those make up the majority of positions within the department.)
Then, there are positions appointed by the mayor - no test, but no protection either.
City Council President Breann Beggs said the goal is to give those appointed positions union protections by reclassifying them.
"That would give more protection to the people in those positions,” Beggs said. “So it was not intended to remove any positions and it doesn't remove any positions."
But Brian Coddington, a city spokesman, said that two women in leadership roles within the police department - who were appointed by a mayor - could lose their jobs over this.
"Initially as written the ordinance would have terminated those employees," Coddington said.
A real concern when it comes to diversity in leadership within the department. Something Beggs said indeed needs to be considered.
"We changed the language and said anyone who is filling one of those exempt positions right now can continue to fill it as an exempt position until they either leave the city on their own, or they get fired by the police department or the mayor,” Beggs said.
However, the city and Beggs agree it's not quite that simple.
"That appears to be a violation of the charter,” Coddington said.
Beggs said this will all be addressed Monday night, but he's convinced that the two women in question will keep their jobs.
"I got some information from the city attorney's office that we are going to have to look at that issue,” Beggs said. “And so we are going to look at that issue before Monday."
Why does any of this matter?
There is a concern that the people appointed may not be the best candidate for the job. Alternately there is no union protection against being fired. Beggs said he's trying to level the playing field.
The city isn’t alone in wanting to keep things the way they are, below is a statement from Chief Craig Meidl.
"With as much attention as law enforcement receives these days, and SPD in particular, the Chief (whoever he or she may be) is held accountable by the Mayor, City Council, Community and Department members. If a Chief is only given one exempt position at the crucial level of executive staff, his or her hands will be significantly tied for changing directions, culture or adapting to emerging issues. Additionally a new Chief coming in should have some latitude to keep those that are going to help move the Department forward, or move along those that are anchors to past ineffective but comfortable processes.
The proposed ordinance reverting SPD back to a total of two exempt positions is an antiquated system, especially (or maybe exclusively) as it relates to the executive level of a mid-sized police department. Having an organization of 440 FTEs (full time employees), with another 40 -50 volunteers, requires nimble leadership that can adapt and change to emerging issues. Many in protected leadership positions may be slow to adapt (or they don't adapt at all), confident that the amount of red tape required to move them along is time consuming, challenging and costly. Having the ability to move key people into these positions, or move them along if they are not performing as needed, is a more effective and productive method than only allowing two exempt positions for the entire agency.
The current system allows the Department to cast a broader net for these key positions, opening the door for those with diverse experiences or lenses that ensure SPD is looking at any proposed changes through multiple lenses.
Lastly, those that apply for these positions understand the dynamics of the positions they are applying to, including that they must perform and remain responsive to all stakeholders. There is too much at stake if the cream of the crop is not hired, trained, and retained, or sent on their way if not performing. Our community deserves the best leadership possible at the upper echelons of their law enforcement agency, and the current system is a large step forward in that direction."