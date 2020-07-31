SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's WheelShare program is modifying its operations over the next few weeks to reinforce social habits that will carry Spokane safely as well as quickly through the phases of reopening businesses and schools.
Starting this weekend, Lime operations will be modified in Spokane in the following ways:
- Reduce the number of scooters from 800 to 500.
- Position scooters in groups of five or less and more physically distanced in staging areas.
- Geo-fence Riverfront Park and designate use areas that encourage use for essential transportation.
- Set a curfew of 10 p.m. in the downtown core to mirror bar hour restrictions.
- Add a face covering requirement notification when activating a device.
- Increase push notifications promoting mask coverings requirements and best practices.
- Continue collaboration with community partners to promote public health requirements.
Lime is taking the following steps:
- Enhanced cleaning methods and increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters and bikes.
- All parts of the scooters and bikes that are touched by people are cleaned using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the Center for Biocide Chemistries list and approved by the EPA for use against the coronavirus.
