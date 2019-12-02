City picking up leaves in Browne's Addition on Thursday/Friday
Leaf pickup is heading to Browne's Addition on December 5 and December 6, which means vehicles must be moved.
According to the City of Spokane, vehicles between Riverside and Second Avenue/Sunset Boulevard and between Maple and Coeur d’Alene Streets need to be moved off the street.
Leaves will be picked up on north-south streets on December 5 and leaves will be picked up on east-west streets on December 6.
Crews will be in Browne's Addition starting at 9:00 a.m.
