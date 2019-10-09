SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is providing residents with free disposal of trees and tree limbs that fell during overnight storms.

City of Spokane residents can drop the tree debris off at the Waste to Energy Facility at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. until Saturday, Oct. 19. The free disposal is not available for commercial landscapers or yard care businesses.

Citizens are instructed to inform the Waste to Energy scale clerk upon entering the facility that they are disposing of tree debris from the storm. The temporary free service is only for trees and limbs, and city officials ask to cut pieces so they are no longer than 6 feet.

The facility is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The normal cost for clean green disposal is $54.33 per ton.

Tree debris can also be placed in green yard waste carts for pickup on customers' normal garbage collection days. Branches must be smaller than three inches in diameter and fit within the cart. Curbside yard waste collection is voluntary, requires subscription and regular fees still apply.

The city also provided some options for licensed arborists for residents who need tree debris cleared from private properties.

Officials are stressing safety when addressing tree debris, asking that you carefully inspect for downed power lines or gas leaks prior to doing any work.