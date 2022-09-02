SPOKANE, Wash. - As many students head back to school in Spokane on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the City of Spokane is highlighting traffic safety and reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets.
Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed September as Back-to-School Month and is partnering with the community on education and student safety.
"With the start of the school year, we’re asking motorists to be vigilant about safety on our streets,” Woodward said.
Most vehicle-pedestrian collisions occur in crosswalks, marked or unmarked. By following the rules of the road, most collisions can be prevented.
The city reminds drivers to abide by posted traffic speeds and stop for pedestrians at crosswalks. All intersections are considered legal crosswalks.
The city also reminds pedestrians to cross the street on "walk" signals. If there isn’t a signal, look left, right, and left again before crossing at marked crosswalks or intersections.
The Spokane Police Department’s Traffic Unit will increase patrols as school resumes.
Officers will watch for people not following the rules of the road and may issue a ticket. Tickets can run from $68 for not crossing the street at a crosswalk or intersection, to up to $139 for a motorist failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Additionally, photo speed cameras are in place at schools throughout the city.
Free yellow and black “Neighbors Drive 25” signs reminding motorists of the speed limit on local access streets can be picked up at the nearest COPS (Community-Oriented Policing Services) Shop or the MySpokane 311 counter at City Hall. The signs are funded by the City’s Traffic Calming Program.
The Traffic Calming Program emphasizes the “three Es” of traffic safety - Engineering, Enforcement, and Education. The Neighbors Drive 25 speed reduction campaign is an education effort reminding drivers to reduce their speeds, especially in areas where children gather and play. Higher speeds increase the likelihood of death in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes.