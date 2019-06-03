Students in the area will want to get their hands on a Spokane Youth Card this summer.
The pilot program is being launched by the City of Spokane in partnership with Spokane Transit Authority and Spokane Public Schools.
The card allows for free unlimited STA bus rides for the summer as well as free admission and skate rental at Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon.
Students K-12 who live within city limits can check out Summer Youth Cards at any Spokane Public Library beginning June 13. The cards are valid until Sep. 15.
The goal of the pilot program is to allow more students to access great free programs available around the city, whether that's free swimming at city pools, summer reading programs at the libraries, skating at the ribbon or at city skate parks, programming at community centers and more.
