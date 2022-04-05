SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane wants to know your thoughts on the potential future design of a Riverfront Park dog park! An online survey is open for feedback through Friday, April 15, 2022.
Questions regarding desired design features, amenities, and uses will be asked, and respondents can choose to answer some or all questions as desired. The responses will be used to help shape the future look and feel of the space, which local design firms NAC and AHBL have partnered together to design.
The Riverfront Dog Park is a fundraising project of the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane. The Spokane Humane Society donated $250,000 to the project in order to bring the first dog park to downtown Spokane, bringing the project one-third of the way to its $750,000 funding goal.
If you'd like to donate to the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane so a construction timeline for the project can begin, visit the donation page on the Spokane Parks Foundation website.
A reveal ceremony is to take place in Riverfront Park on June 18th, in conjunction with the Spokane Humane Society’s annual Parade of Paws. A design for the dog park and its name will be shared with the public at the event.