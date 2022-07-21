SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has submitted a proposal to use state funds to move people living at Camp Hope near Interstate 90 and Freya St. into permanent housing.
The plan seeks more than $24 million on behalf of numerous community service providers to add more than 650 total indoor spaces for residents, with half being permanent.
The funds were authorized by the state Legislature specifically to move people living in Camp Hope into shelter with a preference for permanent housing.
Spokane and four other communities eligible to receive a total of $144 million in rights-of-way funding statewide were notified by the state Department of Commerce, which was designated to allocate the funding, that the plan must be submitted within 30 days to be eligible.
“We relied on previous collaborations and plans already in place to grow and build new partnerships that will move individuals from an inhumane outdoor environment into safe and healthy spaces,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Working together, we came up with a very solid, comprehensive plan in a very short amount of time.”
The full plan includes making temporary, transitional, and permanent housing options by:
- Making additional improvements to the Trent shelter to build permanent showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, and smaller communal living pods
- Enhancing assessment tools to know individuals by name and need, which is seen as the most critical precursor step to building trust and matching an individual with the best housing solution
- Adding navigation, diversion, and family reunification resources
- Establishing dedicated transportation for access to services and employment
- Adding two more case workers to Community Court for service connectivity, which can be accessed without justice involvement, and one case manager for existing shelters
- Purchasing and rehabilitating existing buildings for affordable housing alternatives, including up to 110 individuals in a former motel
- Creating additional permanent housing, development assistance to create permanent affordable housing
- Providing rental assistance for individuals and families with working RVs to use existing locations
“It was critically important that we direct as much resource as possible to permanent housing,” Woodward said. “Emergency shelters meet an immediate need, but the long-term solution is more permanent housing.”
The proposal includes additional ideas for further development beyond the $24.3 million allocated for Spokane should additional funding become available.
A deadline has not been established for reviewing and approving the plan, but the request for proposals from Commerce included an expectation of the camp being dismantled beginning in August.
“The Commerce funds give us a unique opportunity to provide our houseless residents with beds, doors for privacy and security, bathrooms with running water and comprehensive services that will support their transition into permanent housing,” Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said.
The City Council is expected to consider the contract for the Trent shelter operator on Monday. It has already approved zoning and lease considerations for the shelter. Tenant improvements are already in progress and the shelter is expected to open in August.