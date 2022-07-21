SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is set to reopen Ash Street between Northwest Boulevard and Boone after closing it for construction this morning.
Traffic was diverted from Northwest Boulevard forcing cars to drive through neighborhoods to get to Downtown Spokane and across the Maple Street bridge.
Kirstin Davis from the City says the construction process included cleaning the street and then bringing in trucks with emulsified asphalt that mixes with an aggregate, similar to a chip-seal process.
The entire process takes about four to six hours.