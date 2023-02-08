MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified a civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
According to SCSO, Eastern State Hospital staff reported 21-year-old Silas Finley walked away from the facilities at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. SCSO said deputies searched for 21-year-old Silas Finley on Tuesday but could not find him.
A release from SCSO said Finley possibly boarded a Spokane Transit Authority bus and may have been dropped off near Cedar Street and Second Avenue in Spokane, however searches of that area and other known locations were unsuccessful.
SCSO said Finley has a "history of self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse."
The release went on to say, "his behavior could be erratic, and he may pose a threat to himself or others."
Finley is white, six feet tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you've seen Finley, SCSO asks you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or 911, and reference #10018243.
Updated: Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m.
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night.
In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a "civil patient", meaning one who was not referred to the hospital through the criminal justice process and has no pending charges, left the grounds of the hospital between 6-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Hemestreet, the hospital has been in contact with law enforcement partners in an effort to return the patient to the hospital safely and as soon as possible.
Hemestreet said patient privacy laws prevent the agency from commenting further on the matter, though he did elaborate on what a civil patient is. Per Hemestreet, civil patients are referred to state hospitals if they pose a danger to themselves or others and meet the criteria for "grave disability" under Washington state law.