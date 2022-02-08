WENATCHEE, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit today against Wenatchee nonprofit Operation Veteran Assistance & Humanitarian Aid (OVAHA) and its CEO and founder, Thelbert "Thad" Lawson, Jr., over the alleged sexual harassment of at least 12 women.
According to the court documents filed in Chelan County, OVAHA and its founder subjected its employees to pervasive sexual harassment, including touching females without permission; leading female employees to enclosed areas, including his office, and making sexually explicit comments; making sexually charged and unwelcome comments; making overt sexual gestures towards female employees; asking female employees to go with him to hotels or the stores' basements; making remarks about their sex lives and stating he'd like to have sex with them; requesting female employees walk ahead of him so he could stare at their backsides; requesting female employees watch pornographic material with him; requesting female employees expose themselves to him; and fostering a quid pro quo work environment by requesting dates and sexual acts in exchange for job security or to avoid workplace discipline.
OVAHA employees subjected to this behavior reported feeling uncomfortable, afraid, stressed, and sick, and the abuse often occurred within the presence of other female employees or customers.
The documents say victims of Lawson complained of his behavior to OVAHA's President, Karen Monroe, as well as to managers and supervisors at the thrift stores. However, no reasonable steps to investigate or take corrective action were made. Rather, retaliatory action often resulted, including assigning more difficult jobs, increased scrutiny, accusations against the employees, denying overtime payments, and threatening the employment of the female employees who made reports. Retaliatory actions against employees who file complaints due to harassment are against Equal Employment Opportunity laws.
Many employees quit in light of this, finding the workplace to be intolerable and dangerous. Worse yet, at least one non-employee was subjected to abuse.
Lawson was convicted for assault in one of these incidents, after which OVAHA posted his bail, and his jail sentence was stayed. The AG's investigation found Lawson continues to work at OVAHA's thrift stores and refuses to cease his unlawful conduct, despite his assault conviction.
The lawsuit filed by AG Ferguson asks the court to permanently ban Lawson from working at OVAHA and its thrift stores, and also requests damages paid to those affected by his conduct.
"My team will use all the tools we have to stop workplace harassment and discrimination," Ferguson said. "Everyone deserves a safe work environment free from abuse."
In a press release on the matter, the AG's office asks anyone with information about OVAHA and Lawson, including anyone who may have experienced discrimination of abuse by the organization, to reach out to the Wing Luke Civil Rights Division at 1-833-660-4877 and choose option 6 from the menu. The AG Office can be contacted by email as well at VeteransWarehouse@atg.wa.gov.