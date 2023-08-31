SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane NAACP chapter leaders say hate speech is on the rise after recent hateful messages appeared in the area.
"It's been a lot of graffiti that's been put out... graffiti on the side of school buses, graffiti in some of our public parks. The graffiti has mostly been anti-Black," Lisa Gardner, the Vice President of Spokane NAACP, said.
SMASH Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's Deer Park location was recently targeted and vandalized with degrading racial slurs.
"Painted on the side of the bus was pretty explicit racial slurs with the N-word three times across... pretty much the whole length of the bus...and then down the sides of the bus," Adam Smith, owner and head instructor at SMASH Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, said.
The NAACP believes the hateful messages are becoming more common and more brazen recently.
Reasons they give for the uptick could be due to this being a political season, certain events that occur and other theories.
"It's also concerning because the threat of violence, either mentally and emotionally and, it's ultimate manifestation, physically, is consistently being reinforced by this behavior. And, the face that it feels welcome enough in any community to express itself to this very disturbing degree...the reality is... that for all communities, especially our communities of color, is we are not safe. And, we are not okay," Kurtis Robinson, the president of Spokane NAACP, said.