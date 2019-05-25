CHENEY, Wash. - Although the Civil War was fought far away from Washington, it came to life in Cheney this Memorial Day weekend.
Matt Cleman, otherwise known as Lieutenant Rufus Lawless, has been reenacting battles for 13 years.
"Most Americans are interested in knowing their own history, at least, I hope so. Very educational opportunity for children and adults both," he said.
But not everyone loves the idea of reenacting a battle where the Confederate flag is waved around.
"I don't believe we're glamorizing anything that doesn't deserve to be glamorized. What we are is remembering the valor of American soldiers. After all, it was American soldiers on both sides of every battle," Cleman said.
He also said that if anyone has doubts about the reenactment, to come see it for themselves.
"I think they'll be surprised at how respectful they'll find it," he said.
The men and women who put on the show don't break character all weekend. Cleman said they sleep in tents, eat like the soldiers did during the Civil War and some even take a fake bullet for the audience.
The production isn't cheap either.
"That can run around $1,000 - $2,000 of a person's own money for clothing and equipment," Cleman said.
The festivities on Anderson Drive continue through the weekend with a battle at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm on Sunday, a black powder light show and lantern walk at 8:00 pm and a battle Monday at noon.