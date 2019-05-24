Over Memorial Day Weekend, those looking for some entertainment have the opportunity to watch a Civil War reenactment.
The Washington Civil War Association is hosting an event in Cheney Saturday-Monday May 25-27.
"The Battle of Cheney/Minnie Creek" is a reenactment of the American Civil War in 1861-1865 involving Union & Confederate parades and "Tacticle" battles.
"EXPECT skirmishes around town all weekend," the WCWA said on the Facebook event page.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, while Monday's action will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site will be in the wooded area just southwest of 112 Anderson Rd. in Cheney.
Tickets are $5 each for people six and up, and anyone five and younger is free. Current military personnel's tickets are also $5, but they can bring a guest for free. A ticket provides unlimited access all weekend to the event during the day.
Saturday evening there will be an 1860's Period Dance from 7-10 p.m., while Sunday evening there will be a Lantern Tour with a black powder white show at 8 p.m. Admission for the Lantern Tour is $5.
Event goers can also enjoy World War I & II displays of vehicles, firearms, uniforms and meet reenactors from those time periods. A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held after the final battle Monday including the Army National Guard.
The WCWA says this year's event is at a new location rather than Deep Creek, and it doesn't have a battlefield but instead, the whole premises will be tactical through camps.