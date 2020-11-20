Coeur d'Alene jeweler may refund customers over $500k due to Saturday's snowfall

Courtesy Clark’s Diamond Jewelers

Coeur d'Alene - Clark's Diamond Jewelers is bringing back their 'Snow Promotion' for 2020. 

According to a social media post, any customer that purchases jewelry between November 20 and Dec. 31 could get it for free. The catch? It has to snows at least 4 inches at the Spokane Airport on January 14th, 2021. 

Last year the store had a dispute with the insurance company and a weather laboratory over the amount of snow that fell in Coeur d'Alene. 

The store eventually won the dispute and hundreds of customers got $500,000 in refunds. 

This year, the store appears to have switched the snow location to the Spokane Airport, where officials totals are kept.  

